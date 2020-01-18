Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape […]
Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....
Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal..
A SpaceX launch for NASA planned for this weekend from Florida's Cape Canaveral is on track for an on-time launch. Hawthorne, California rocket company SpaceX... bizjournals Also reported by •geek.com •NYTimes.com
· SpaceX plans to complete a crucial safety test on Saturday to show NASA its Crew Dragon capsule is ready to carry astronauts to space.
· You can watch the... Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.com
