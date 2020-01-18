Global  

Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape […]
News video: Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

 Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....

