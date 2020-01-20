Global  

Handful of key Senate Republicans will determine whether to call witnesses at President Trump's trial

Monday, 20 January 2020
Key Senate Republicans will determine rules for President Trump's impeachment trial, such as whether to call witnesses as Democrats have sought.
News video: Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial

Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial 00:32

 Today is the second day of House Democrats laying out their case in the U.S. Senate. Their case is for removing President Donald Trump, reports Business Insider. There was little sign that their arguments had changed any minds among Republican senators. This is vital to their mission as the...

Trump and the Kremlin had a 'convergence of interest'- Schiff [Video]Trump and the Kremlin had a 'convergence of interest'- Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, said to the U.S. Senate on Thursday that President Donald Trump pushed Russian talking points that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S...

Day Three Of Historic Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Day Three Of Historic Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

Natasha Brown reports.

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. SENATE APPROVES RULES FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL Opening...
Seattle Times

The Senate issues a summons to President Trump to answer to the charges.

The Senate unanimously moved to issue summons to President Trump notifying him of their trial and the charges against him.
NYTimes.com

Vlgarza2u

SayYourPeace RT @johnedgell: There are two types of Senate Republicans: 1) the nearly 50 or so who will always vote to acquit Donald Trump, no matter h… 8 hours ago

johnedgell

John Edgell There are two types of Senate Republicans: 1) the nearly 50 or so who will always vote to acquit Donald Trump, no… https://t.co/xMd20S737V 8 hours ago

gabby2089

P Gaboriault RT @gabby2089: Handful of key Senate Republicans will determine whether to call witnesses at President Trump's trial https://t.co/r92yYpcTik 23 hours ago

gabby2089

P Gaboriault Handful of key Senate Republicans will determine whether to call witnesses at President Trump's trial https://t.co/r92yYpcTik 23 hours ago

Tnarg2

Tnarg Silly me. I kept thinking that Americans would wake up before #Trump was impeached in the US House. I needed a hand… https://t.co/p213sLVhrh 23 hours ago

DGiant

DGiant RT @KevinMKruse: @michellechel His base will never leave him. But if independents in a handful of states are swayed by this, that puts th… 1 day ago

KevinMKruse

Kevin M. Kruse @michellechel His base will never leave him. But if independents in a handful of states are swayed by this, that… https://t.co/To4Qw7envX 1 day ago

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @axidentaliberal @DeniseHollar Handful of key Senate Republicans will determine whether to call witnesses at Presid… https://t.co/OKf23w8R8j 2 days ago

