Australian Open: Johanna Konta loses to Ons Jabeur in first round

BBC News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
British number one Johanna Konta makes her earliest exit from the Australian Open main draw by losing to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the first round.
Australian Open: Johanna Konta & Kyle Edmund lose in first round

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Johanna Konta makes her earliest exit from the Australian Open by losing to Ons Jabeur in the first round, while fellow Briton Kyle...
BBC Local News

Australian Open 2020: Johanna Konta taking the positives despite first round exit to Ons Jabeur in Melbourne

It was just the British No 1's second match since last year's U.S. Open due to a knee injury
Independent

