Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

North Korea may seek 'new path' after U.S. fails to meet talks deadline

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental ballistic missile tests, and may "seek a new path".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge 01:52

 North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the firing of inter-continental ballistic missiles. Colette Luke has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published

Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations [Video]Reuters: North Korea To Present 'New Path' For U.S. Relations

Kim Jong-un is expected to announce a new plan of action after the U.S. missed a Pyongyang-imposed deadline in denuclearization talks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo sees Japan, SKorea FMs as new sanctions hit NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss stalled nuclear talks with North Korea...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

felixabt

Felix Abt 'brutal sanctions' is not a #NorthKorean #propaganda term but an accurate expression of the vicious strangulation o… https://t.co/h5CobD5vLA 48 minutes ago

naftee

Naftee North Korea may ‘seek a new path’ after dumping nuclear testing pledge? <img src="https://t.co/bm10VoZGRZ #MapOfTheSoulTour #MLBHOF 1 hour ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze North Korea says may seek 'new path' of weapons build-up https://t.co/P829SMBg8M 3 hours ago

manilabulletin

Manila Bulletin News North Korea says may seek ‘new path’ of weapons build-up https://t.co/tGnlmdpdFo https://t.co/lEEtC397MB 3 hours ago

RJC444NOMOREWAR

RJC444NOMOREWAR RT @plowmanj3: Who are they bullshitting, the path there on is the one big comrade China has chosen for them. https://t.co/OqDgosIYDN 4 hours ago

plowmanj3

James Plowman Who are they bullshitting, the path there on is the one big comrade China has chosen for them. https://t.co/OqDgosIYDN 5 hours ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: North Korean representative Ju Yong Chol told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that his country's efforts to improve relati… 5 hours ago

MarquisDeMarche

Marquis @BaldingsWorld A "new path". Does that mean the old path no longer exists? https://t.co/fTrGjK0SDl 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.