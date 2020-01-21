North Korea may seek 'new path' after U.S. fails to meet talks deadline
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental ballistic missile tests, and may "seek a new path".
