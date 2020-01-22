Global  

Ex-reservist Patrik Mathews and others planned violent revolution, U.S. prosecutors say

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A former army reservist and two other alleged members of a violent neo-Nazi group discussed "executing" a police officer to steal his weapons and "committing targeted acts of violence" at Monday's pro-gun rally in Virginia, according to documents filed Tuesday in a Maryland court.
Judge: Canadian tied to extremist group is ‘very dangerous’

A former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who is linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody after prosecutors said he discussed the...
Seattle Times

