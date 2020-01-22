Global  

U.S. Supreme Court examines religious school funding in major rights case

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
U.S. Supreme Court justices are poised to tackle a major religious rights case on Wednesday over whether states can bar public funding of religious institutions in a dispute over a Montana tax credit program that could benefit private religious schools.
News video: Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case 01:33

 Justices appeared to be divided on whether a Montana tax law should be allowed to benefit private religious schools.

Supreme Court religious rights case has big implications for U.S. schools

Despite wondering every autumn whether she can afford it, Kendra Espinoza has worked hard to keep her two daughters in a small private Christian school in...
Reuters

To protect religious freedom, the Supreme Court must rule in favor of school choice

Blaine Amendments are not protecting religious freedom, they are hampering it. Formed to discriminate, they continue their ugly legacy.
USATODAY.com


