U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, said a report on Wednesday by an environmental watchdog group.
