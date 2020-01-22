Global  

U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, said a report on Wednesday by an environmental watchdog group.
U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals

U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals"

 The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse.

Toxic 'forever chemicals' found in drinking water across major cities, as Trump claims US has 'cleanest water on Earth'

In New York's suburbs, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Miami, the toxic chemicals have been found at alarming concentrations, an environmental watchdog group warns
Independent

Scientists found a new way to get 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer out of our water. They're in the bloodstreams of 99% of Americans.

Scientists found a new way to get 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer out of our water. They're in the bloodstreams of 99% of Americans.· Researchers at Clarkson University are working with the US Air Force to remove a group of "forever chemicals" from water. · The chemicals, known as PFAS,...
Business Insider

