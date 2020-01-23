Global  

Brexit bill becomes law after receiving royal assent

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The European Union’s parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before January 31.
UK Brexit bill becomes law after receiving royal assent

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill has become law, removing the last U.K. obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just...
Royal assent for Brexit Bill signifies ‘constitutional crisis’, warns Ian Blackford

The Withdrawal Agreement Act receiving royal assent signifies a “constitutional crisis”, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.
