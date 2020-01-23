Global  

Libya conflict: Haftar forces threaten to target civilian planes

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The UN-backed government says it has resumed flights at Mitiga airport despite the threat of attacks.
Libya war costing $77m in oil revenue per day

Libya's oil production has slowed to a near halt after forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar blockaded ports and stopped pipelines.

Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce conditional ceasefire

Ceasefire might prove hard to maintain following escalation of fighting around Tripoli, Sirte and nature of alliances.

