Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago, becoming the first accuser to take the stand against the former Hollywood producer in his sexual assault trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial 01:23

 Actress Annabella Sciorra arrived at a New York criminal court on Thursday where she is set to testify in Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein&apos;s trial.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein defense grills actress Annabella Sciorra about alleged rape

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago, becoming...
Reuters

Weinstein defence grills actress Annabella Sciorra about alleged rape

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago, becoming...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

AmBeautifulShow

CricketDiane RT @CNNInternatDesk: Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies in court that Harvey Weinstein raped her https://t.co/ikL8L08nO3 2 minutes ago

eternalcinemati

BJ RT @AuthorKimberley: "He had intercourse while I was trying to fight but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.” 'Soprano… 3 minutes ago

AMontgomery_998

Alicia Montgomery RT @WSJ: "The Sopranos" actress alleges the Hollywood producer raped her in the early 1990s https://t.co/gObQd0eKZ7 4 minutes ago

therapynews

Therapy News "Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies She Tried to Fight Weinstein During Alleged Rape" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/yydRgNojio 4 minutes ago

DrKynast

Dr.med. Bernd Kynast RT @ReutersUK: Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape https://t.co/KXxkuUUsZa https://t.co/cN… 10 minutes ago

Ojibray

Raymond Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her https://t.co/83jeAZmZes 14 minutes ago

cccombs

Botty McBotface RT @9NEWS: 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me https://t.co/Xx6HNEhF5X 21 minutes ago

CNNInternatDesk

International News Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies in court that Harvey Weinstein raped her https://t.co/ikL8L08nO3 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.