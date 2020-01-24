Global  

Mexican security forces detain 800 Central American migrants

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Mexican authorities on Thursday adopted tougher measures against Central American migrants, detaining 800 of them who had entered Mexico illegally from Guatemala intending to reach the border with the United States.
News video: Mexican security forces detain 800 migrants

Mexican security forces detain 800 migrants 01:08

 Mexican authorities on Thursday adopted tougher measures against Central American migrants, detaining 800 of them who had entered Mexico illegally from Guatemala intending to reach the border with the United States.

