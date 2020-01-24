Mexican security forces detain 800 Central American migrants
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Mexican authorities on Thursday adopted tougher measures against Central American migrants, detaining 800 of them who had entered Mexico illegally from Guatemala intending to reach the border with the United States.
Michelle Hennessy reports.
Mexican security forces clashed with determined Central American migrants as they waded across a river in Guatemala into Mexico on Monday to continue their... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters
