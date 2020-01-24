Global  

Australian Open: Teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
American teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
News video: Defending champion Osaka -

Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless" 00:34

 Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty [Video]Osaka plays down rivalry with Barty

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has laughed off suggestions she's been 'monitoring' shleigh Barty's form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published


Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi Osaka

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi OsakaTeenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Gauff produced...
WorldNews

Gauff vows to be more aggressive in Osaka showdown

American teenager Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against holder Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, as she hopes for...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com

