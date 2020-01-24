Australian Open: Teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka

Teenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Gauff produced...

Gauff vows to be more aggressive in Osaka showdown American teenager Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against holder Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, as she hopes for...

Reuters 1 day ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com

