Virginia House advances gun control measures

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures less than a week after tens of thousands of pro-gun advocates from around the country rallied at the state Capitol. But the advancing bills don’t yet include a proposed assault weapon ban, a top priority for Gov. Ralph Northam […]
