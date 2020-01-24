Global  

Harry and Meghan: Sussex Royal trademark bid challenged

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Records at the Intellectual Property Office show objections to the Sussex Royal trademark.
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged 01:22

 Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be derailed.

Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has urged critics of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to keep their opinions to themselves.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Harry and Meghan wedding souvenirs no longer available on Royal Collection site [Video]Harry and Meghan wedding souvenirs no longer available on Royal Collection site

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official wedding souvenirs no longer feature in the Royal Collection's online shop after their decision to quit royal life. Released ahead of the couple's 2018..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Royal Drama Representative Of Broader Rejection Of Institutions – OpEd

By Kerry Boyd Anderson* Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — otherwise known as Harry and Meghan — shocked the British royal establishment...
Eurasia Review

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Royal Titles and Return Taxpayer Funds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use its 'royal highness' titles once the new arrangements take effect in the 'spring of 2020' following their royal...
AceShowbiz


