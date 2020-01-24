Global  

Lunar New Year 2020: What are the traditions, and which Asian cultures celebrate it?

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 25 this year, and people of Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures celebrate with family and traditional foods.
News video: New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations

New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations 01:13

 Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday and millions are getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat around the world. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary [Video]Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary

The Chinese New Year officially kicks off tomorrow, but today students in Gulfport go to experience all that the Chinese culture and New Year’s festivities have to offer.

Millions Getting Ready To Celebrate Lunar New Year [Video]Millions Getting Ready To Celebrate Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year starts Saturday and millions are getting ready around the world; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday

BEIJING (AP) — Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are closed. Restaurant...
Happy Lunar New Year! The owners of Seattle’s Monsoon share some traditions and a recipe for luck.

Sophie and Eric Banh, owners of Monsoon and Ba Bar, talk about some Vietnamese Lunar New Year traditions and share their recipe for a traditional braised pork...
