Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday and tried to clear protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets that wounded more than 30 people, Reuters reporters and medical sources said.
"No to America": Thousands of Iraqis rally against U.S. military presence 01:03

 Thousands of Iraqis rallied at two central Baghdad intersections on Friday after a prominent cleric called for a "million strong" protest against the American military presence, following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia chief.

Iraqi security forces kill at least three protesters in Baghdad [Video]Iraqi security forces kill at least three protesters in Baghdad

Demonstrators in the capital and several southern cities blockade major roads as anti-government rallies intensify.

38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says [Video]38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says

38 Percent of the World to Experience Civil Unrest in 2020, Study Says In 2019, nearly a quarter of the world’s countries experienced a surge in civil unrest. A recent study published by Verisk..

Iraqi security forces raid protest camps, 4 killed after Sadr supporters withdraw

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site on Saturday and tried to eject protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets killing four...
Reuters

Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after populist cleric withdraws support for demonstrators

Security forces set fire to anti-government protest tents in the southern Iraq early Saturday and re-opened key public squares in Baghdad that had been occupied...
CBC.ca

