Paris cancels Lunar New Year parade over coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Paris-based Chinese associations have cancelled a Lunar New Year parade following the coronavirus epidemic, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said Sunday.
News video: Lunar New Year Parade at Downtown Summerlin

Lunar New Year Parade at Downtown Summerlin 02:10

 Lunar New Year Parade at Downtown Summerlin

