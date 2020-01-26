Global  

Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ashley Young assists a goal on his Inter Milan debut as they are held by Cagliari.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Young arrives for Inter medical [Video]Young arrives for Inter medical

Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Ashley Young looks destined for a move to Serie A from Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Ashley Young produces quality assist on Inter Milan debut, beating Man Utd record from 12 PL games this season


CaughtOffside

Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month Deal

Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month DealManchester: Inter Milan have signed former England international Ashley Young from Manchester United on a six-month contract, the Serie A club said on Friday....
WorldNews

Tweets about this

ify_zoe

Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® RT @legitngnews: Ashley Young has been involved in more goals (1) for @Inter in 29 minutes than @JesseLingard for @ManUtd in the last 12 mo… 14 seconds ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #GetBrexitDone Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut https://t.co/N5zsNDNoU4 @BBCSport https://t.co/j8Fqa682wX 1 minute ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut: Ashley Young assists a goal on his Inter Milan… https://t.co/KcSkf2tKew 1 minute ago

Tuko_co_ke

Tuko.co.ke Definitely a dream debut for Ashley Young. @youngy18 @Inter_en Read more: https://t.co/FTc7A3STqd #tukonews 2 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA BBC Sport - Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut https://t.co/0POcTbVQs7 2 minutes ago

Bet1015com

Andy Nelson https://t.co/y406HnWD9A News Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut… https://t.co/OD5LKroGgN 4 minutes ago

brian_oiriga

Wayne Brian RT @ProfCymOhAFC: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL! Ashley Young With an assist! Lautaro Martinez with the goal. Inter Milan 1 Cagliari 0. #FORZ… 6 minutes ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Inter Milan 1-1 Cagliari: Ashley Young assists goal on Inter debut https://t.co/Yn2Yc0tcXr 6 minutes ago

