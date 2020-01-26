Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prince William gets new title from Queen Elizabeth amid Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan exit

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth has appointed Prince William the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:21Published

Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty [Video]Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Baby Archie may have been born with a silver spoon, his parents are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… But Prince Harry wants to reportedly raise his son away from all the pomp and royalty...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II officially blesses Harry and Meghan's royal exit

They'll still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Harry and Meghan got what they wanted: They're free. Queen Elizabeth II delivered formal confirmation...
Mashable

Queen gives Prince William new role as Meghan and Harry step back from royal duties

Position will see Duke of Cambridge make addresses at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
Independent Also reported by •SifyUSATODAY.comReutersFrance 24Wales OnlineJust Jared

Tweets about this

JNC_1982

💝🌹I❤️my nieces💝🌹 RT @etnow: Prince William just received a new title. https://t.co/O76QawepkE 6 minutes ago

ksri6699

kSRI 🧐👑 Prince William gets new royal title from the Queen after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit - Lifestyle Ne… https://t.co/qEvzg6fWgD 49 minutes ago

SarahBireete

Bireete Sarah RT @MonitorSqoop: Prince William Gets New Title After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit https://t.co/gJZgjYlcRl #sqoopupdates https://t… 53 minutes ago

TheFredaLee

Freda` RT @marieclaire: Prince William Gets a New Title Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit https://t.co/MtH6UyKKTF 2 hours ago

marieclaire

Marie Claire Prince William Gets a New Title Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit https://t.co/MtH6UyKKTF 2 hours ago

coombe49

TDW RT @Common_Sense_71: Lol.. But as soon as megain gets bored of Harry.. It'll be divorce then Oprah.. A list stardom.. Just what she's alway… 2 hours ago

NCManoukian

NCM #NotABot RT @ZiloElGrande: William gets a new tittle --- The useless Meghan and Harry get ----- the middle finger !!!! https://t.co/a3JVCQYVD9 4 hours ago

MonitorSqoop

SQOOP; It's Deep Prince William Gets New Title After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit https://t.co/gJZgjYlcRl #sqoopupdates https://t.co/IvIGqCkTQN 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.