Kobe Bryant helicopter crash puts spotlight on Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky S-76B, investigations underway

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, whose helicopter crashed and killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday, pledged to investigate the incident.
 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

