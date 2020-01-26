Global  

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter among nine killed in California helicopter crash

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greats whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said. He was 41.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash 00:25

 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash...
Reuters

Kobe Bryant death: Nine dead in helicopter crash that killed NBA star and teenage daughter, say officials

A total of nine people were killed in the crash left dead Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, officials have revealed.
Independent


