Rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad amid protests

There are reports that three people were injured when rockets hit the embassy in the Iraqi capital.



Recent related videos from verified sources Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe San Diego-based Marines are among the troops who are securing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad following protests over a U.S. airstrike. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:08Published 3 weeks ago Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad An estimated 6000 protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday during a hostile protest. Several dozen protesters broke into the compound. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:16Published 3 weeks ago

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in high-security Green Zone of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, security sources said adding that there were no reports of casualties.

3 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.

