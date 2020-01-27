Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad amid protests

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
There are reports that three people were injured when rockets hit the embassy in the Iraqi capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe [Video]Local Marines among troops keeping US embassy in Baghdad safe

San Diego-based Marines are among the troops who are securing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad following protests over a U.S. airstrike.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad

An estimated 6000 protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday during a hostile protest. Several dozen protesters broke into the compound.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone: Sources

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in high-security Green Zone of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, security sources said adding that there were no reports of...
Zee News

3 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.