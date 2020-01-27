Global  

Woman dies in Australian Day lamington-eating contest

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The woman, aged 60, suffered a seizure while speed-eating the cakes during an Australia Day event.
 Australian Katharina Haecker took her first Grand Prix Gold at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix beating Canada's Beauchemin-Pinard, making Haecker the Woman of the Day.View on euronews

This Day in History: First Woman M.D. January 23, 1849 Elizabeth Blackwell was granted a medical degree from Geneva College in New York, now known as Hobart College. She became the first female to..

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Mostly sunny skies returned to Melbourne Park on Tuesday for Day 2...
January 26 is hardly a day to celebrate national unity, writes a former adviser to John Howard and Tony Abbott. Two giants of Australian history - Arthur Phillip...
