Lakers legend Jerry West delivers heartfelt remembrance of late Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Jerry West, the legendary Lakers player who as GM brought Kobe Bryant to Los Angeles, remembered the late star in an emotional interview.
News video: Kobe Bryant Being Remembered Through Art And Basketball In Dallas

Kobe Bryant Being Remembered Through Art And Basketball In Dallas 01:24

 The late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, are being remembered throughout Dallas in tributes such as a mural and jersey number retirement.

NHL teams remember Kobe Bryant [Video]NHL teams remember Kobe Bryant

Multiple NHL teams hold moments of silence and pay tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Pioneers react to death of Kobe Bryant [Video]Pioneers react to death of Kobe Bryant

UC men's basketball team discuss late Lakers legend

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH

NBA legend Michael Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him. Six-time NBA champion Jordan...
Mid-Day


