Who is Billie Eilish? Everything to know about the teen who won big at the 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish became just the second artist in Grammy history—and the first woman—to sweep the Big Four awards: album, record and...

Billie Eilish Wins Best New Artist at Grammys 2020, Thanks the Fans! Billie Eilish has picked up another award at the 2020 Grammys! The 18-year-old singer and songwriter won Best New Artist, her third award of the night, at the...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



