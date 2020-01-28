Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Sandgren, the 100th-ranked player, lost in a drawn-out Australian Open match that saw Federer at the brink of defeat several times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Roger Federer admits he got 'lucky' during showdown against Tennys Sandgren

Roger Federer had an epic showdown against America's Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open where he survived seven match points before sealing a five-set...
DNA

How Federer pulled off an epic five-set comeback in Australian Open

Roger Federer saved seven match points in the fourth set of his quarterfinal match against American Tennys Sandgren for his second great escape in Melbourne.
ESPN Also reported by •Mid-DaySifyNews24IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

EnanoO_4G

MaicOl Moreáux™ Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/ofYEZSK2BE 5 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/JXJ65bApJS https://t.co/S7FgvVlxyx 10 minutes ago

DesignWorlds

Design Your World Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/SJfVtFxE8s 16 minutes ago

socialmediabbq

Social Media BBQ Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/2punRo5CWI https://t.co/6yaTXB50Mi 30 minutes ago

getonwithsports

Get on with Sports Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/tAD7dU8pUD https://t.co/HvyaD5laOM 33 minutes ago

fm_9ja

9JA HOT FM Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/ioxx0eVPKL 43 minutes ago

DiplomaticoNot

Diplomatico_Not Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/hCaEzvh5Kv https://t.co/Ytf66P06lT 44 minutes ago

wiryaa27

wirya dwi winata Roger Federer Wins Tough Quarterfinal, Beating Tennys Sandgren https://t.co/MfAYenTN65 https://t.co/byJXYsyeNb 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.