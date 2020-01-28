Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'He was my idol': Kobe Bryant's connection with Super Bowl LIV players runs deep

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
As Super Bowl LIV players took center stage at NFL media night, their respect and connection with NBA legend Kobe Bryant was apparent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event

Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event 01:28

 Super Bowl LIV week kicks off with raucous Opening Night while Kobe Bryant's death looms over event

Recent related videos from verified sources

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming [Video]'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl [Video]'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl

The loss of Kobe Bryant was on the minds of many at Super Bow LIV's media night in Miami. No one the 49ers probably knew him better than cornerback Richard Sherman. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl I vs. LIV: How players, prices, rings and more have changed

The contrast between the first Super Bowl and Sunday's installment is dramatic, from the QB play to the size of the players to the money you'd have to fork over...
ESPN

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs players express shock over Kobe Bryant's tragic death

The Chiefs were flying to Miami when news broke about Bryant's death, leaving the players in shock and disbelief.
Newsday Also reported by •FOX Sportsazcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.