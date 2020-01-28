Global  

Fotis Dulos, Charged With Killing Wife, Jennifer, Is Found Dead

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Mr. Dulos apparently killed himself at home in Connecticut, a person familiar with the case said.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos [Video]Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos

There are new restrictions put on the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife after what the judge called a "stupid" move; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Fotis Dulos Accused Of Violating Bail [Video]Fotis Dulos Accused Of Violating Bail

Today a judge will review an alleged bail infraction by the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lawyer: Fotis Dulos, accused of killing wife, is dead

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife has died, his attorney said Tuesday. A dispatcher from the...
Seattle Times

Fotis Dulos ordered to strict home confinement after taking items from estranged wife's memorial

A Connecticut judge on Thursday warned Fotis Dulos, charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, to strict home confinement after allegations surfaced...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS 2Mediaite

