Trump team nears end of impeachment trial defense; Bolton controversy simmers

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's lawyers launched their final day of arguments in his U.S. impeachment trial as the Senate's top Democrat on Tuesday rejected a Republican proposal to let senators review former national security adviser John Bolton's explosive, unpublished book manuscript on a classified basis.
News video: Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense 02:10

 President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Trump’s Day In Court [Video]Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday [Video]White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

Katherine Johnson reports it remains unclear if the Senate will allow any new evidence or testimony to be admitted to the proceeding.

Trump lawyers set to wrap up arguments as Bolton controversy simmers

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments in his U.S. impeachment trial as the Senate's top Democrat rejected a...
CBC.ca

Trump team wrapping up trial defense as senators mull Bolton


Chicago S-T

