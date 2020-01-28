Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump reveals Israeli-Palestinian peace plan

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The deal makes more concessions to Palestinians than anticipated but asks that they accept West Bank settlements. Palestinian leaders have already vowed to reject the plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections [Video]Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 45:51Published

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What’s Tn Trump’s Peace Plan For Israel And Palestine – Analysis

What’s Tn Trump’s Peace Plan For Israel And Palestine – AnalysisThe proposal for peace in the Middle East unveiled by US President Donald Trump envisions the conditions under which a Palestinian state might be recognized. RT...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •News24ReutersBBC News

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan"The Kingdom reiterates its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause," said the Saudi Ministry of...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •HaaretzReutersNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.