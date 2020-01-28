Global  

Benjamin Netanyahu formally indicted on corruption charges

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Netanyahu scrapped his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution just hours before lawmakers were to consider the request.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Netanyahu formally indicted on corruption charges

Netanyahu formally indicted on corruption charges 00:50

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on Tuesday on corruption charges after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution. Ciara Lee reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court [Video]Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pence Invites Netanyahu to White House to Discuss Middle East Peace Plan

The invitation could provide a welcome distraction for President Trump, facing an impeachment trial, and for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing...
NYTimes.com

Israel's Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges after dropping immunity bid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges on Tuesday, hours after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity...
IndiaTimes


