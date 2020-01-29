Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trialUS Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately that he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Mr McConnell convened a closed-door meeting of his party’s senators shortly after Mr Trump’s legal team made its closing arguments in the trial on Tuesday. The third and final day of defence proceedings was punctuated by revelations...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Day In Court

Trump’s Day In Court 01:40

 During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case [Video]Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case

President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:42Published

WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m. [Video]WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans he doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, reports Skyler Henry (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate's McConnell keeps cool in heated Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which begins next week, may pose one of the greatest political challenges Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Reuters

U.S. Senate's McConnell keeps cool in heated Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which begins next week, may pose one of the greatest political challenges Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial - ITV News https://t.co/9yuTE5HVn7 19 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial #McConnell #MitchMcConnell… https://t.co/wg9lF1qwp2 46 minutes ago

GoogeliArt

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥*•.¸♡ Is it Just me? ♡¸.•* ♥ McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/fMk9QEyw1M 46 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/hdqnzsQste 1 hour ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/vMtfdwIT1v 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.