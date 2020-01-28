Kobe Bryant’s pilot’s last message showed he was trying to avoid low cloud
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Pilot Ara Zobayan was flying in low visibility (Picture: AP) The pilot in Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash had told air traffic control he was trying to avoid a cloud layer, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said yesterday. When asked what he planned to do after that, there was no reply. NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy spoke to reporters about the last moments of the helicopter before it hit a hillside on Calabasas, killing Bryant, his daughter...
The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog.
Air traffic control audio records of conversations with the pilot reveal the altitude of the aircraft was too low.
