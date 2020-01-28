Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kobe Bryant’s pilot’s last message showed he was trying to avoid low cloud

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant’s pilot’s last message showed he was trying to avoid low cloudPilot Ara Zobayan was flying in low visibility (Picture: AP) The pilot in Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash had told air traffic control he was trying to avoid a cloud layer, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said yesterday. When asked what he planned to do after that, there was no reply. NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy spoke to reporters about the last moments of the helicopter before it hit a hillside on Calabasas, killing Bryant, his daughter...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Bryant's Helicopter Flying Too Low To Be Monitored By Air Traffic Control

Bryant's Helicopter Flying Too Low To Be Monitored By Air Traffic Control 00:32

 The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog. Air traffic control audio records of conversations with the pilot reveal the altitude of the aircraft was too low. The pilot and air traffic controller's reaction to the decreased visibility came under...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant [Video]RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Credit: KIMTPublished

NBA Legends Tearfully Remember Kobe Bryant [Video]NBA Legends Tearfully Remember Kobe Bryant

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports from outside the Staples Center where a memorial for Bryant continues to grow.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant air crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed, as investigators said they...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredReuters

Bryant's helicopter too low for air traffic controllers to closely monitor in fog

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, audio records of conversations with air traffic controllers show.
Reuters Also reported by •Daily RecordThe Age

Tweets about this

fox8news

fox8news As investigators scour for clues in the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant,… https://t.co/PSKTDC5J6r 1 hour ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster Kobe Bryant: Helicopter Pilot's Last Message to Air Traffic Controllers Revealed by Investigator https://t.co/YXANiEWtD9 2 hours ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in California, killing Kobe Bryant and 8 others, told air traffic controll… https://t.co/JvxjGfrP5J 3 hours ago

InsideEdition

Inside Edition What caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others? We retraced the flight with a veteran pilot… https://t.co/RH4wi9yeAt 4 hours ago

MissMoggs

Lorraine Joan Waters ‘You’re still too low-level’: Chilling last words to Bryant chopper pilot | The New Daily https://t.co/dS4TZjJtQd 4 hours ago

y_2506

yasmin💙m RT @bakersfieldnow: The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, t… 5 hours ago

tmontgo

tmontgo RT @JasonWhitely: Terrific reporting by the @latimes on critical decisions that @kobebryant’s pilot made in the minutes before the deadly c… 5 hours ago

JasonWhitely

Jason Whitely Terrific reporting by the @latimes on critical decisions that @kobebryant’s pilot made in the minutes before the de… https://t.co/f2ZcnGyIxk 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.