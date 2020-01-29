Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At a signing ceremony on the White House South Lawn, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to what he termed "the nightmare" North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Under overcast skies with the temperature only at 6 degrees (Celsius) Wednesday, Trump — flanked by hard-hat wearing American workers — inked his name on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement ( USMCA ). "It's a day of great celebration in all three countries," the president said.


