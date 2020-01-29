Global  

Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade DealAt a signing ceremony on the White House South Lawn, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to what he termed “the nightmare” North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Under overcast skies with the temperature only at 6 degrees (Celsius) Wednesday, Trump — flanked by hard-hat wearing American workers — inked his name on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). “It’s a day of great celebration in all three countries,” the president said. Trump: New Trade Deal with Canada, Mexico to Boost US Growth President made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new US-Mexico-Canada...
News video: Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth

Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth 00:30

 President Donald Trump has signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

