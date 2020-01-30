Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump Senate impeachment trial to resume with final questions to House Democrats, defense team - updates

Trump Senate impeachment trial to resume with final questions to House Democrats, defense team - updates

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumes Thursday with up to another eight hours of questions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Day Of Q&A Session Concludes In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]First Day Of Q&A Session Concludes In Senate Impeachment Trial

Restless senators got their first chance to actively participate in President Trump's impeachment trial as two days of question-and-answer sessions got underway Wednesday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:30Published

Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense [Video]Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense

On Wednesday (January 29) Senators began the first of two days of questioning to both Trump's legal team and the Democratic lawmakers who serve as prosecutors in the Trump impeachment trial on charges..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opening Statements Recap: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

House Democrats will continue arguments for why President Trump should be removed from office. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff began the arguments on...
NPR

Collins, Murkowski to Trump Lawyers: Did Trump Bring Up Biden-Ukraine Link Before Biden Announced 2020 Run?

*Susan Collins* and *Lisa Murkowski*, two Republican senators open to calling witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial, posed a question today to President...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PZavinsky

Paul Zavinsky @washingtonpost https://t.co/8SpIIqcIPn So FOX propaganda found two old videos of Schiff & Bolton and Donnie whine… https://t.co/dpdgj6DLKu 7 seconds ago

America1stAgain

AmericaFirst RT @trooper2121: 'GAME OVER,' Trump declares, as old Bolton, Schiff videos surface amid impeachment trial https://t.co/XWy2UNGbh8 #FoxNews 8 seconds ago

lowder_ja

Give A Hoot RT @heretosaveday07: Rep. Doug Collins, one of the Trump's legal defense team, predicted the Senate will vote on a bipartisan basis to acqu… 9 seconds ago

Krmzv42

K RT @SenWarren: After a day of spin & distractions & plain old incoherence by President Trump’s lawyers, I’ve got one question for this Sena… 11 seconds ago

Audrakat

Vivienne C 'Game over,' Trump declares as old Bolton, Schiff videos surface amid Senate trial https://t.co/e36GNAhmpH 19 seconds ago

PZavinsky

Paul Zavinsky @nprpolitics https://t.co/8SpIIqcIPn So FOX propaganda found two old videos of Schiff & Bolton and Donnie whines "… https://t.co/MiKoRrFXy1 23 seconds ago

fl85

cheryllaird President Donald Trump Senate Impeachment Trial LIVE 1/29/20 https://t.co/7rNsuIWvST via @YouTube 43 seconds ago

bridge1013

Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @USATODAY: There were themes. Republicans asked about the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked impeachment, and Democrats won… 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.