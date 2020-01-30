Global  

Chief Justice Roberts’ role now less substitute teacher, more judge

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Wednesday marked a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, one more likely to reveal what John Roberts believes it means for the chief justice of the United States to "preside" over an impeachment trial of the president. He displayed no inclination to play a more active role.
 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) defends his staff and denounced Republican efforts to out the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an..

Washington Roundup: Chief Justice Roberts' Role In Impeachment

Once a week, David Hawkings, editor-in-chief of The Fulcrum, walks us through the biggest stories out of Washington, D.C. Top of mind right now: What...
MSNBC Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough and Mike Barnicle criticized President Donald Trump’s defense team on Wednesday for telling “blatant lies” and...
