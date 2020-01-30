Trump defense claims acts to help reelection not impeachable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alan Dershowitz delivered a stunning defense of President Donald Trump in the Senate that would essentially make it impossible to impeach a president for anything he might do to boost his reelection prospects. It was a contention quickly and forcefully denounced by a range of legal scholars and historians who said there […]

