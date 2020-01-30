Trump defense claims acts to help reelection not impeachable
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Alan Dershowitz delivered a stunning defense of President Donald Trump in the Senate that would essentially make it impossible to impeach a president for anything he might do to boost his reelection prospects. It was a contention quickly and forcefully denounced by a range of legal scholars and historians who said there […]
Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president's reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses..
President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..