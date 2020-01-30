Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kentucky > Fossil suggests that sharks once swam in Kentucky

Fossil suggests that sharks once swam in Kentucky

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Researchers are stunned by this ancient shark fossil discovery at a Mammoth Cave National Park.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Shark Fossil Has Been Discovered In...Kentucky

Shark Fossil Has Been Discovered In...Kentucky 00:35

 Kentucky likely isn’t the first place a person thinks of when it comes to sharks, but one recently found in the state is causing quite a stir.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.