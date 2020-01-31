Global  

Johnson hails UK’s ‘new beginning’ as Brexit day arrives

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world — will still be up for debate. Britain officially departs the EU at 11 […]
Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight [Video]Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union at 11pm tonight. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

50p coins to mark Brexit Day [Video]50p coins to mark Brexit Day

Around three million Brexit 50p coins will start showing up in people’s pockets and wallets when they enter banks, post offices and shops from Friday. Another seven million of the coins, minted to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Johnson hails UK's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

LONDON (AP) — Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CTV NewsKhaleej TimesBBC News

Friday morning news briefing: Brexit Day - 'dawn of a new era'


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •BBC News

