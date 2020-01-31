Global  

'A lot of chaos': State Department says it will fly Americans back from Wuhan, but questions remain

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The State Department announcement that more flights would bring back Americans from Wuhan was welcome news, but plenty of questions remain.
News video: State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus 03:34

 Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

U.S.-chartered plane arrives in CA from virus-hit Wuhan [Video]U.S.-chartered plane arrives in CA from virus-hit Wuhan

A plane chartered by the U.S. State Department carrying U.S. consulate employees and other Americans from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, arrived at March Air Reserve Base in California on..

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of..

U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World...
Reuters

State Department Warns Against Traveling to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Americans who are currently in China should consider leaving, United States officials said.
NYTimes.com

