Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Environmental Protection Agency > Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theories

Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theories

WorldNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theoriesPeople wear face masks at Heathrow Airport in London on 29 January 2020 (Source: EPA) Facebook has announced a ban on coronavirus conspiracy theories and will now work to ‘limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus’. The social network wants to stop the circulation false claims and fake news about the disease, whilst still ‘connecting people to helpful information’. It also wants to stop dodgy videos offering coronavirus ‘cures’ going viral, warning that people are being advised to drink bleach to beat the bug. The World Health Organisation has now declared the coronavirus public health emergency of international concern and two people in the UK have tested...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Cracking Down on Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook Cracking Down on Coronavirus Misinformation 00:19

 Facebook is cracking down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. The social media company says it is relying on global health organizations to flag all posts that contain false information or conspiracy theories so the site can remove them.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Doctor Explains What You Need to Know About The Coronavirus [Video]Doctor Explains What You Need to Know About The Coronavirus

Dr. Seema Yasmin breaks down everything you should know about the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 05:16Published

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort [Video]Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, travel along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. The passengers arrived by plane to RAF..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook making huge change to posts amid coronavirus outbreak

Facebook making huge change to posts amid coronavirus outbreakThe social network said it is building on existing efforts to tackle dangerous conspiracy theories, such as false suggestions that drinking bleach cures the...
Tamworth Herald

Facebook will remove some coronavirus conspiracy theories

Facebook is cracking down on coronavirus rumors and conspiracy theories. The company said that its fact checkers will debunk false claims about the...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.