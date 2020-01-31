Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theories
Friday, 31 January 2020 () People wear face masks at Heathrow Airport in London on 29 January 2020 (Source: EPA) Facebook has announced a ban on coronavirus conspiracy theories and will now work to ‘limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus’. The social network wants to stop the circulation false claims and fake news about the disease, whilst still ‘connecting people to helpful information’. It also wants to stop dodgy videos offering coronavirus ‘cures’ going viral, warning that people are being advised to drink bleach to beat the bug. The World Health Organisation has now declared the coronavirus public health emergency of international concern and two people in the UK have tested...
Facebook is cracking down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. The social media company says it is relying on global health organizations to flag all posts that contain false information or conspiracy theories so the site can remove them.
Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, travel along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. The passengers arrived by plane to RAF..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published