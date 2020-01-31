Global  

Trump expands controversial travel ban restrictions to six new countries

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Officials will suspend overseas visas for nationals of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria. Sudanese and Tanzanian nationals face restrictions.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded

Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded 01:29

 President Donald Trump is expanding his controversial travel ban to include six more countries.

Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries [Video]Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries

The Trump administration announced new travel restrictions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump Confirms Plans To Expand Controversial Travel Ban [Video]Trump Confirms Plans To Expand Controversial Travel Ban

President Trump said Wednesday that additional countries will be added to the "very powerful ban" but didn't offer any details.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Trump admin expands travel ban with new restrictions for six countries

Trump admin expands travel ban with new restrictions for six countries
euronews

Donald Trump imposes immigration restrictions on six more countries

Restrictions will be placed on some citizens of Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania.
SBS

