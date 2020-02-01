Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department

Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
On a July 25 telephone call with the president of Ukraine, President Trump described Ambassador Yovanovitch as “bad news” and said, ominously, “She’s going to go through some things.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Linda Ronstadt Calls Out Mike Pompeo [Video]Linda Ronstadt Calls Out Mike Pompeo

Linda Ronstadt called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a State Department event. According to CNN, the singer was one of the Kennedy Center honorees. Pompeo introduced Ronstadt by asking and..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo To Visit Ukraine, Country At The Center Of Trump's Impeachment

Secretary of State Pompeo on Thursday travels to to Ukraine — the country at the center of President Trump's impeachment. The trip is to support Ukraine in its...
NPR

Pompeo heads to Ukraine next week as impeachment winds down

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine next week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bbttychmbrs1

Betty A. Gray Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department https://t.co/aAkyOLbGMC 18 minutes ago

mcn24H_Eng

MCN News Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department https://t.co/pUZIX6j8D5 @mcn24H_Eng https://t.co/gaj7FeQkIm 22 minutes ago

medallotres67

medallotres67 Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department https://t.co/sBrLZ3T0ww https://t.co/3gpxEQG0Jp 36 minutes ago

ComesThee

trump is the antichrist Marie Yovanovitch, diplomat at center of impeachment drama, retires https://t.co/WO6NurHTsj The***trump smea… https://t.co/pW9FoJDLjn 51 minutes ago

imowired

❌IMOwired❌ RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀 Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Ukraine MARIE YOVANOVITCH, a central figure in the impeachment investigation into President Trump… 52 minutes ago

JustJessUSA

JesslovesTruth Journalism? Or propaganda? “She was removed from her post as the US ambassador in Kiev in May 2019 after a targeted… https://t.co/1W9ahLT4dp 53 minutes ago

mrbigg450

mrbigg RT @denisesf5: I hope she sues the***out of trump for defamation of character. Marie Yovanovitch, diplomat at center of impeachment dra… 1 hour ago

VaradeNitin

Nitin Varade Diplomat at Center of Trump Impeachment Retires From State Department https://t.co/FEdRMxAcp6 By BY LARA JAKES fro… https://t.co/pRTTxsNWlR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.