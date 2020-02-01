Global  

Woman says Harvey Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her

WorldNews Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Woman says Harvey Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping herA key accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s trial testified Friday that he raped her twice, once bellowing, “You owe me!” as he dragged her into a bedroom. The first time, the heavyset Hollywood tycoon trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, and angrily ordered her to undress as he loomed over her, and then raped her, she told jurors. Still, she kept in touch, sending him flattering emails, because “his ego was so fragile,” she said, and it “made me feel safe, worshipping him in this sense. … I wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive.” Then, eight months later at a Los Angeles hotel where she worked as a hairdresser, she told Weinstein that she was dating an actor, she said. “You...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies 02:04

 The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

