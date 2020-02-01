Woman says Harvey Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A key accuser in Harvey Weinstein 's trial testified Friday that he raped her twice, once bellowing, "You owe me!" as he dragged her into a bedroom. The first time, the heavyset Hollywood tycoon trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, and angrily ordered her to undress as he loomed over her, and then raped her, she told jurors. Still, she kept in touch, sending him flattering emails, because "his ego was so fragile," she said, and it "made me feel safe, worshipping him in this sense. … I wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive." Then, eight months later at a Los Angeles hotel where she worked as a hairdresser, she told Weinstein that she was dating an actor, she said.


