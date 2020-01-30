Super Bowl: Demi Lovato wows with flawless, confident national anthem

Global  

A week after debuting her emotional new single "Anyone" at the Grammys, Demi Lovato soared with a pitch-perfect National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem

Demi Lovato fulfilled her own 10-year prophecy by belting out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV -- and she handled it like a pro. The singer was decked out...
TMZ.com

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

We're just hours away from the 2020 Super Bowl! That's right, in just a short time from now, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrFOX Sports

