Democrat & Chronicle Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show https://t.co/dHcwKjUmbE #ROC 2 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show https://t.co/Zn9tdoIYeI https://t.co/fuvJnfP7Xw 34 minutes ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show: The Super Bowl LIV halft… https://t.co/OwZCS3Y5di 38 minutes ago BirdOwl Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show https://t.co/AXHjfwYm2E v… https://t.co/yD9iQ6mmAd 38 minutes ago Music News 🎧 #Songs Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show https://t.co/CsrPzP37bL 49 minutes ago Wellcome-home (Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show) has been published on T… https://t.co/WItGkIrlY0 1 hour ago Josiah Williams Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show https://t.co/kdZDSl4Gcb https://t.co/NYlak8YRfp 1 hour ago zena I inspire to look like shakira at “43 “or Jennifer Lopez at “50” #bodygoals they are dead***gorgeous! 3 hours ago