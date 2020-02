Florian J. DAVID RT @WashTimes: Greta Thunberg, teenage climate activist, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/LYH7GDGR09 38 seconds ago Erin Clermont I think it's a lock. Plus, she's Scandinavian! Two Swedish lawmakers have nominated teenage climate activist Greta… https://t.co/6W2lvy5k1k 57 seconds ago Lester Shen Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize - The Washington Post https://t.co/cY0sck8ZpT 2 minutes ago Fred Bentler Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize #Climate #Leadership https://t.co/h1bCBuy8YR 6 minutes ago AnthonyMouse #ByeTRUMP 😊🎉2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣!!!🎊🎉 @realDonaldTrump Look who got nominated for the Nobel Prize again this year! How many times have you been nominate… https://t.co/nMjLJKb8CZ 8 minutes ago Always🐨F♥k☥ng🐰Snape Two Swedish lawmakers have nominated teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.… https://t.co/tU4xzTNsfn 8 minutes ago Mimi C She deserves it! Two Swedish lawmakers have nominated teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Pe… https://t.co/auIm7h1cgj 12 minutes ago JP 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 what a joke! https://t.co/tOCuOdfkvp 15 minutes ago