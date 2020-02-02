Global  

Islamic State claims south London attack: Amaq news agency

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group's Amaq news agency said on Monday.
News video: Home Secretary outlines response to London attack

Home Secretary outlines response to London attack 00:32

 British Home Secretary Priti Patel said a police investigation is taking place after a man stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday (February 2).

Streatham terror attack: What we know so far [Video]Streatham terror attack: What we know so far

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

Man shot by police in London was under surveillance: Sky News

A man shot by police in what they described as a terrorist incident in south London on Sunday was "under active police surveillance", Sky News reported.
Reuters

Islamic State group claims assailant in south London attack was one of its fighters

The Islamic State (IS) group said Monday that a man who stabbed two people in a busy south London street the day before was one of its fighters. 
France 24

