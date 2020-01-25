Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brad Pitt > Prince Harry and Meghan playfully mocked during BAFTAs speeches by Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson

Prince Harry and Meghan playfully mocked during BAFTAs speeches by Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt couldn't attend the BAFTAs on Sunday, but that didn't stop him from making another addition to his list of memorable award show speeches.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry'

Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' 01:46

 The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by co-star Margot Robbie.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' [Video]Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry'

The &apos;Once Upon A Time In Hollywood&apos; actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie [Video]Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Life Has Changed for Cheer's Monica, La'Darius, and Morgan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Monica Aldama and the Navarro Cheerleaders. If you've been paying attention to pop culture this...
E! Online

Rebel Wilson roasts royal family and all-male shortlist during brutal BAFTAs speech

If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the first 30 seconds of Rebel Wilson's speech. "It is really...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.