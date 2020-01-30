Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > National Basketball Association > Four players most likely on the move at NBA trade deadline

Four players most likely on the move at NBA trade deadline

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Clint Capela, Tristan Thompson, Rudy Gay and Robert Covington seem like the players most likely to be dealt by the NBA trade deadline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Leave or remain - who could be on the move on deadline day?

It is deadline day on Friday but which players are likely to be on the move? BBC Sport looks at some of the potential candidates.
BBC Sport

NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Rockets shopping Clint Capela

The Feb. 6 trade deadline is just three days away and the rumor mill is starting to heat up
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.